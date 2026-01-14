Cape Town Airport breaks 11-million passenger mark as tourism, cargo surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In December 2025, 1.12-million two-way passengers were recorded at Cape Town International Airport, reflecting an 8% year-on-year increase.

Cape Town International Airport handled a record 11.1-million domestic and international passengers in 2025.

This is the first time it has crossed this milestone. Cape Town Air Access, run by Wesgro, said the airport surpassed its 2024 record in December, when it processed 364,000 two-way international passengers, a 10% year-on-year increase.

Domestic two-way passenger numbers rose by 7% to 754,000 during the same month.

Air cargo volumes also showed strong growth, increasing by 42% in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period last year.

“According to statistics released by Airports Company South Africa, 3.3-million two-way international passengers passed through the airport’s international terminal in 2025. This marks a significant 7% increase on 2024, with the number of domestic two-way passengers also increasing by 7% and reaching 7.8-million,” Cape Town Air Access said.

“Air cargo volumes continue to show year-on-year growth, with an increase of 42% for the first 10 months of 2025, showcasing its importance to the logistics sector in the province.

We look forward to welcoming tourists from across South Africa and the world, with love from the locals, and showcasing the diversity of experiences on offer in our beautiful province — Wrenelle Stander

Wesgro CEO and head of Cape Town Air Access, Wrenelle Stander, said the Western Cape aimed to double tourism by 2035.

“These record-breaking figures demonstrate that we are firmly on the road towards achieving this objective. When you grow tourism, you stimulate growth, strengthen competitiveness and create jobs in communities across the province,” said Stander.

“That is why it is such an important priority for Wesgro. We look forward to welcoming tourists from across South Africa and the world, with love from the locals, and showcasing the diversity of experiences on offer in our beautiful province.”

Stander said improved connectivity and new routes would support further growth in 2026.

“Cape Town Air Access recently welcomed LATAM Airlines’ announcement of a new direct service between São Paulo (GRU) and Cape Town (CPT). Beginning in July 2026, LATAM will introduce three flights per week to Cape Town, marking the first South American carrier operating direct flights to the Mother City and further strengthening the Western Cape’s international connectivity,” Stander said.

“Just last month, Air Tanzania launched a triangular route between Dar es Salaam – Victoria Falls – Cape Town – Dar es Salaam, opening a new gateway for travellers to east Africa. Furthermore, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines will increase frequencies to CPT in 2026. Additionally, this summer season brought major frequency increases from United, Delta, Condor, KLM, Norse Atlantic, Air France, TAAG, Qatar Airways and Proflight Zambia.”

Western Cape’s MEC for agriculture, economic development and tourism, Ivan Meyer, said sustained tourism growth was central to the province’s economic strategy.

“The Western Cape has a laser focus on realising the objectives of the Growth for Jobs Strategy, and so I am delighted that tourism growth continues in our province. When tourism grows, jobs increase, and more opportunities are created for people in towns across the province. The Western Cape Government looks forward to another successful year in 2026, as we work towards our ambitious goal of doubling tourism by 2035,” said Meyer.

With tourism already employing nearly 7% of our workforce, my focus is to grow this beyond 10% by ensuring everything we do, from flights to campaigns, delivers real results — James Vos

Cape Town MMC for economic growth James Vos said aviation played a critical role in driving the local economy.

“I’ve been holding thumbs for us to pass the 11-million-passenger mark, so this milestone is especially encouraging. When passengers fly to Cape Town, they spend in our hotels, restaurants and small businesses, directly supporting employment across the city,” said Vos.

“With tourism already employing nearly 7% of our workforce, my focus is to grow this beyond 10% by ensuring everything we do, from flights to campaigns, delivers real results.”

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the 2025/26 peak season delivered a strong performance overall, reinforcing Cape Town’s position as South Africa’s leading tourist destination.

“Occupancy levels across much of the hospitality sector were robust, supported by a mix of international and domestic travellers,” the chamber said.

“That said, the season also highlighted several ongoing and emerging challenges. Infrastructure constraints, including pressure on transport systems, remain a key issue for operators and visitors alike. Labour availability and skills shortages, particularly at peak operational levels, continue to place strain on service quality across the value chain.”

The chamber said another notable challenge was the uneven distribution of tourism benefits.

“While traditional nodes performed exceptionally well, secondary areas and smaller operators did not always experience the same uplift, underscoring the need for more integrated destination management and product diversification,” the chamber said.

