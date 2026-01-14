Cape Town metro cops arrested after ‘cash bribe’ sting operation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two metro law enforcement officers in Cape Town have been arrested for corruption for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a motorist.

“The duo stopped a drunk driver in Voortrekker Road, Parow, on January 5. Instead of arresting him for drunken driving, they [allegedly] opted for a R3,000 bribe,” police spokesperson Const Ndakhe Gwala said.

When the driver said he could not pay, the suspects allegedly took a video of him and saved their contacts on his cellphone and informed him he could pay later.

The driver contacted the provincial anti-corruption unit.

Detectives from the unit instructed him to play along so they could conduct an undercover sting operation.

“On January 13 the officers gave the driver marked notes to hand over to the two suspects at their agreed meeting point. The suspects showed up, and they deleted the video in front of the driver and accepted the marked notes. Both suspects were arrested on the spot,” Gwala said.

“Their cellphones, along with the marked money, were seized as evidence.”

TimesLIVE