Five suspects arrested after two women found murdered in Orange Farm

The victims' vehicle was found at a car wash with false number plates.

Gauteng police have arrested five suspects for alleged the hijacking, kidnap and murder of two women, both aged 25.

The victims were reported missing on New Year’s Eve. They were last seen at the Pooe’s sports ground in Evaton.

A ransom demand was made to the mother of one of the victims, police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

Their bodies were found in open veld on January 8 at a plot in Poortjie near Orange Farm.

“Through intelligence information, the team of investigators managed to trace and arrest five suspects and recover an unlicensed firearm on Tuesday 13 January. Four of the suspects were arrested in Evaton, while the fifth one was arrested in Germiston,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“A preliminary investigation led the team to Brits where they discovered the victims’ vehicle abandoned at a car wash. The vehicle was fixed with false number plates but had the correct disc.”

The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether it was used in the commission of crime.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Vereeniging magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE