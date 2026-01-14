Interpol joins hunt for father, daughter taken to DRC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Noluthando Mkhalipi says she has been contacted by officials from Interpol, who took down her statement. File photo.

Gauteng police say they are working with Interpol to track down a man from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who is believed to have left South Africa with his five-year-old daughter without documents or the consent of the child’s mother.

Noluthando Mkhaliphi told Sowetan at the weekend she was left in shock and disbelief after Yannick Lukusa Ilunga informed her on January 5 he and Yowa Wamuhle Mkhaliphi were in the DRC. He is alleged to have skipped the country while the child visited him for the holidays.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of kidnapping has been opened against Ilunga. “Police are in liaison with Interpol for further investigations and to trace the father and daughter. The complainant is kept abreast of any developments,” she said.

Mkhalipi confirmed she had been contacted by officials from Interpol, who took down her statement.

She said she is worried as the last time she spoke to her daughter was on Saturday. Mkhaliphi said when she called Ilunga so she could talk to Wamuhle, he told her they were not together at that momentand he would all her back when they were .

Wamuhle was expected to start grade R on Wednesday at a new school in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni

Mkhaliphi and Ilunga broke up four years ago.

