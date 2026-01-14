South Africa

POLL | Does Gauteng’s online school admissions system actually work?

The Gauteng department of education has extended online admissions by two days. File photo.
Since 2015, the Gauteng department of education (GDE) has been using its online admissions application system to help parents secure school placements for children entering grade 1 and grade 8.

The system has largely replaced the old manual process, which often saw parents camping outside schools for days in high-pressure areas.

According to the GDE, the system has achieved a 98% placement rate for complete applications for 10 consecutive years, including the 2025 academic year when nearly 400,000 pupils were successfully placed.

However, political party ActionSA has raised concerns about the remaining 1.5% of unplaced pupils, roughly 4,858 children, highlighting the human impact on families left in limbo.

The GDE says it continues to release placement and transfer offers daily and supports high-pressure districts to ensure all pupils are placed fairly.

Late applications submitted between December 17 and January 30 have already reached 11,183 submissions split almost evenly between grade 1 and grade 8.

Parents are urged to visit their chosen schools from January 14 to submit required documents.

