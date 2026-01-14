Smooth start to 2026 at Kagiso primary school — and there’s space available

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils settle into the new school year at Khaselihle Primary School in Kagiso, west of Joburg.

The 2026 school year got off to a smooth start at Khaselihle Primary School in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, with teaching and learning proceeding with no major distractions.

Parents arrived early to drop off their children, many beaming with pride and excitement, especially those whose little ones were starting school for the first time.

Among the new faces were grade R twins Abenathi and Hlelokuhle Nkomo. The shy pair walked into their classroom holding hands, marking a big moment for their family.

Twins Abenathi and Hlelokuhle Nkomo step into grade R hand in hand, ready for their first day of school. (Gugulethu Mashinini)

One parent, who travelled from Tshepisong to enrol her child, said she chose Khaselihle Primary because of its strong academic reputation.

“Some of my children went to schools in Tshepisong, but I felt those schools were not doing enough for them,” she said. “I’m very happy with the placement.”

Sikhulile Sibanda, whose son is starting gGrade R, said the day was filled with joy. “I’m very excited. Today is my son’s first day at school, and I’m very happy about it,” she said. “I prepared everything well because I was very excited that my child is going to school.”

Her hope for her son is to see him succeed: “I wish good things for his life. I want everything about him to go well.”

Not everyone had a smooth ride, however. One parent said she mistakenly bought items on the 2025 stationery list, which has since changed. “I have extra stationery I don’t know what to do with,” she said, adding the financial strain was tough.

“We are very happy today on reopening. We did not experience many problems. Pupils are back, and teaching and learning are taking place,” he said. — Mthunzi Miya Khaselihle Primary principal

Principal Mthunzi Miya said the school is pleased with how the first day unfolded. “We are very happy today on reopening. We did not experience many problems. Pupils are back, and teaching and learning are taking place,” he said.

While some parents were registering their children, it didn’t cause major delays. Miya said the school’s focus this year is on improving reading and academic performance: “We don’t want many pupils to be progressed. We want them to be promoted at the end of the year because of their level of performance.”

Unlike many schools across Gauteng struggling with overcrowding, Khaselihle has space, especially in grade 1. “There is also space in other grades,” Miya said

However, he raised concern about a shortage of furniture: “We do not have enough chairs and desks, and that is a serious challenge.”

Miya welcomed the integration of grade R into the mainstream schooling system. “This gives pupils an opportunity to understand the school environment early. When they get to grade 1, they perform much better.”

