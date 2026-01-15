Classes on hold at Bushbuckridge due to heavy rains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While teaching and learning started without major challenges in the Nkangala and Gert Sibande districts, classes at Bushbuckridge local municipality in Mpumalanga have been temporarily suspended due to heavy rains.

The Mpumalanga department of education on Wednesday announced a two-day suspension of classes in Bushbuckridge after an assessment of the impact of heavy rains on schooling activities.

According to the department, the Bohlabela and Ehlanzeni districts have been severely affected. “The persistent rains have posed significant challenges. While some learners and teachers managed to reach their schools, some struggled due to waterlogged and inaccessible roads.”

In the Ehlanzeni district, school principals have been given the power to make decisions based on local conditions to keep pupils and staff safe.

“It is important to note that the advisory for schools to apply discretion remains in effect for all areas experiencing rainfall. However, due to the reported severity of the weather, the department has taken this decision,” the department said.

It urged all community members to stay vigilant and put safety first. “We appeal to everyone not to cross flooded rivers, submerged bridges, or unsafe roads under any circumstances.”

TimesLIVE