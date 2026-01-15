Late applications add to school placement woes in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A mother and child at the department of education offices seeking help as the child has not been placed at a school.

“Online applications are supposed to be easier but not for my child.”

These are the words of a parent, Zusiwe Nondlazi, 47, after her child could not begin grade 8 at a government secondary school on Wednesday.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) district office in Morningside, Johannesburg, was flooded with frustrated parents hoping to get placements in schools of their choice for their children.

Education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is grappling with an influx of parents whose children were technically placed but are appealing against the decisions.

Mabona said more than 6,000 appeals had been lodged, with just over 500 awaiting responses.

The issue of “inner grade” pupil applications adds to the frustrations.

“Some schools are sending parents to district offices even when they have space. If they don’t have space, they must ask parents to wait for the 10-day headcount before making a decision. We don’t understand why schools are not following the process.”

Late applications are compounding the challenges.

Portia Sekwane, a parent from Tzaneen, said she recently found employment in Gauteng, staying in Alexandra.

“I am one of the late applicants for my child to attend grade 1. I applied online but the school where my child is placed is outside Alexandra and I don’t know where it is,” Sakwane said.

She hopes to sort out placement for her child this week so she can start her new job.

Another parent from Alexandra who did not want to be named said she had been at the centre from 6am.

“I have been applying online but my child was placed at another school that is very far from our home. I applied for schools around Alexandra, only for the child to be placed at a school in Soweto,” the parent said.

Neliswa Jolobwe said she has been going back and forth to the school she wanted her child to attend and to the education centre with hopes of getting her child transferred from the school where she was placed to the school she wants.

“The school said they do have space but they sent me to get a transfer document from the education centre,” Jolobwe said.

“I feel like I am failing my child. She knows that she was supposed to start school today. I am hoping I get my child transferred to the school I want.”

Mabona said 2,918 pupils were not placed with more than 700 of them grade 1 and grade 8 pupils.

“Ekurhuleni, areas particularly Benoni, account for about 1,000 unplaced pupils.”

Mabona said the department would attend to all the parents even if the outcomes might not be what they hope for.

“Some parents are not happy because we’re not telling them what they want to hear. Where schools are full, we can’t place pupils until capacity is increased.”

