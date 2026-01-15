Life for man who shot dead cop responding to taxi robbery and hijacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Philakahle Hloniphani Dladla, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing KwaDukuza municipality police officer Supt Desmond Arumugam in November 2024.

An act which results in the killing of police officers should be regarded as an attack on the community and society at large.

This is according to acting Durban high court judge Vikela Ntlokwana, who on Thursday sentenced Philakahle Hloniphani Dladla, 28, to life imprisonment for killing KwaDukuza municipality police officer Supt Desmond Arumugam.

Arumugam, 50 was responding to a robbery and hijacking of a taxi which was filled with passengers when he was shot six times at close range on November 4 2024.

The father of three was dressed in full uniform and was driving a Toyota Fortuner.

Dladla had robbed passengers and had also ordered driver Bheki Xulu to take the Groutville offramp in a taxi which was destined for Durban.

“At the time of the shooting, the accused had robbed passengers of R1,100. Dladla used lethal force and shot Arumugam multiple times when he posed no danger to him,” said Ntlokwana.

Dladla, convicted in November 2025, was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and to an additional five years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Police officers are supposed to be protecting the community,” said Ntlokwana.

He said while Dladla had the right to remain silent, it was the evidence which proved his guilt, and he did not take the court into his confidence.

He said he had taken note of three sets of victim impact statements, including one from Arumugam’s son Kyle, 25, who detailed how the loss had devastated him and his siblings.

Ntlokwana said Ddladla, a father of five, conceded he didn’t take care of his children, as they were looked after by his mother or the children’s mothers.

The public gallery was packed with Arumugam’s uniformed colleagues, who clapped briefly after the ruling.

Shortly after being sentenced, Dladla raised his hand, prompting the judge to instruct his Legal Aid attorney Emmanuel Chiliza to take instructions. Dladla requested an appeal against the sentence, which is scheduled for Friday.

Arumugam’s brother, Buffy, said: “We are really pleased with the sentence, as it will send a message to would-be criminals that killing police officers robs and attacks the state.”

He said it was Dladla’s right to appeal.

TimesLIVE