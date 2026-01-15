NSFAS urges 2025 matriculants to check funding status and register for studies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NSFAS has urged the class of 2025 to check their funding status and register for studies. File photo.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has congratulated the class of 2025 on their matric results and offered guidance to first-time students who qualify for funding.

“This achievement marks a significant milestone in your academic journey and, for many, the beginning of your transition into post-school education and training,” said NSFAS.

NSFAS has reminded all applicants to log in to the student portal to check their application status. If the status shows “Eligible for a bursary”, students can go ahead and register at the university or TVET college where they have been accepted.

The scheme said it is still processing some outstanding documents and appeals, so application statuses may still change.

University and TVET college registration

Universities are expected to release admission offers between January 13 and 16. Students who have been accepted and confirmed as NSFAS bursary recipients can register without paying registration fees.

The same applies to students accepted at TVET colleges. “NSFAS-funded students do not pay registration fees at TVET colleges.”

For those who were not accepted at university but qualify for NSFAS, the scheme encouraged them to consider TVET colleges, which offer a wide range of accredited programmes.

NSFAS said TVET registration is already under way, and students are advised to contact their nearest college to check for available spaces.

NSFAS covers tuition fees, accredited accommodation or transport, learning material (for university students) and living allowances.

According to NSFAS, the full funding package will be confirmed once a student’s application is approved and their registration is uploaded by the institution.

Students must apply for allowances at their institutions. The institution will then decide if the student qualifies for accommodation or transport support based on their residential address and other criteria.

Loan outcomes and communication

NSFAS said loan outcomes will be released by the end of the week of January 16.

Students are reminded that official communication from NSFAS will be sent via SMS, e-mail and the student portal. For help, students can contact NSFAS through:

Toll-free line: 08000-NSFAS (08000-67327)

E-mail: info@nsfas.org.za

Social media

NSFAS warned students to beware of scams and misinformation, stressing it would never request their password or banking details.

TVET College students must enter their banking details themselves on the NSFAS portal. Students are also urged to keep their contact details up to date and familiarise themselves with NSFAS policies to maintain their funding.

“We remain committed to supporting your educational journey,” the financial aid scheme said.

TimesLIVE