POLL | Should government expand online learning for matriculants to ease shortage of university spaces?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s higher education system continues to face intense pressure as thousands of matriculants compete for limited spaces at universities each year. Stock photo.

With the release of the 2025 matric results this week, a broader conversation has developed about how these matriculants will explore their post-matric education.

South Africa’s higher education system continues to face intense pressure as thousands of matriculants compete for limited spaces at universities each year. While the country has 26 public universities and several private institutions, the number of qualified applicants still far exceeds the available spots.

This has renewed debate about whether alternative post-matric pathways, including online learning, should play a bigger role.

In September last year, higher education and training minister Buti Manamela said the department had projected:

about 235,000 first-year spaces at public universities; alongside

170,000 spaces at TVET colleges; and

120,000 at community education and training (CET) colleges.

This brings the total available spaces for new students in 2026 to about 525,000.

Despite these projections, concerns remain that many learners who pass matric will still be left without placement, sparking questions about whether the government should rethink how post-school education is delivered.

TimesLIVE