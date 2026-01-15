POLL | Who should be blamed for the 0% matric pass rate at a Limpopo school?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Sekhukhune is the only school in the country to record a 0% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate exams.

South Africans are reacting with disbelief after Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became the only school in the country to record a 0% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

All 15 matriculants failed to meet the requirements to pass, according to the department of basic education results released on January 13, which showed an overall national pass rate of 88%.

Limpopo has a history of underperforming schools.

Reports show that in 2019, 17 schools across the province recorded a 0% pass rate, with districts including Capricorn North, Mogalakwena and Sekhukhune affected.

DA shadow minister for basic education Nomsa Marchesi said the trend reflects longstanding challenges in the province.

