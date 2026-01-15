South Africa

POLL | Who should be blamed for the 0% matric pass rate at a Limpopo school?

2011 matric pupils search local newspapers for their results, which were released by the Department of Education. The overall pass rate went up by 2.4% last year.
Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Sekhukhune is the only school in the country to record a 0% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate exams. (KEVIN SUTHERLAND)

South Africans are reacting with disbelief after Naledi-Ya-Meso Secondary School in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became the only school in the country to record a 0% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

All 15 matriculants failed to meet the requirements to pass, according to the department of basic education results released on January 13, which showed an overall national pass rate of 88%.

Limpopo has a history of underperforming schools.

Reports show that in 2019, 17 schools across the province recorded a 0% pass rate, with districts including Capricorn North, Mogalakwena and Sekhukhune affected.

DA shadow minister for basic education Nomsa Marchesi said the trend reflects longstanding challenges in the province.

