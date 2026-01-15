Severe flooding in Limpopo forces schools to close, emergency teams mobilised

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has declared a state of emergency in the province. File image

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has advised pupils in severely affected areas to not attend school after heavy rains battered several districts.

“We have mobilised rescue teams and advise pupils in severely impacted areas should not be compelled to attend school until support is ensured,” said Ramathuba.

This comes after flooding affected areas across the Vhembe, Mopani, parts of Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn districts, leaving communities cut off and critical infrastructure damaged.

Ramathuba declared a state of disaster in the province.

“We are facing a state of disaster in several districts of our province, necessitating an urgent and co-ordinated response involving provincial and national government resources,” she said.

Provincial spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said government has deployed a multi-disciplinary team to restore connectivity, assist residents and ensure safety.

“The provincial disaster management centre (PDMC) is engaged in rescue efforts, working alongside municipalities to remove debris and restore essential services where possible,” said Ramakuela.

Authorities are urging residents to remain calm and vigilant as the province navigates the severe conditions and adhere to guidance from the South African Weather Service and the PDMC.

“The premier has directed the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional Affairs, Basikopo Makamu, to oversee a comprehensive assessment of the situation, evaluating damages and costs to formulate an effective recovery strategy. This includes the potential invocation of disaster provisions and requests for assistance from the national disaster management centre,” said Ramakuela.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings of continued heavy rains, with flood levels expected to persist until January 17.

Ramakuela stressed the importance of public safety.

“The province is disseminating safety messages through communication channels, urging residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and to keep children away from unsafe water bodies. While there have been few fatalities reported, especially cases of drownings from December storms, the province is closely monitoring the situation, particularly concerning communities that are cut off due to flooding.”

Ramakuela said access to some areas was a challenge for emergency services.

“The provincial emergency medical services are facing challenges accessing some areas due to road conditions, but are working on means to reach the communities,” said Ramakuela.

Makamu has been co-ordinating with district heads and local leaders to explore funding avenues for the repair of infrastructure.

“He reminded residents of the need to prioritise safety and take care during this difficult time,” said Ramakuela.

He said the province recognises the significant disruptions caused by the natural disaster and assures all residents it is committed to restoring normalcy.

“The dignity and livelihoods of all residents remain a priority, and the province will continue to collaborate with all relevant departments and agencies to support those affected.”

