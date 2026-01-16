Almost 2,800 pupils unplaced in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has offered the department's assistance to schools dealing with applications for grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 11. File image

The Gauteng education department is working to place 2,763 pupils in its schools.

Despite the school year starting on Wednesday, 735 grade 1s and 2,028 grade 8s are awaiting admission.

The department said the main challengeis a shortage of space in schools, especially in high-pressure areas such as Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

“Despite the lack of capacity, we reassure parents pupils who qualify for placement will be accommodated in public schools,” it said.

While not all pupils can be placed at their preferred schools, the department said its officials were “working diligently to identify available spaces and ensure every pupil is placed as fairly and efficiently as possible”.

”Our teams continue to engage schools daily to identify available spaces and finalise outstanding placements."

Some Gauteng schools are facing challenges in accommodating inner-grade applicants, andwe urge schools to work collaboratively with district offices to manage the placements of these grades. — Matome Chiloane, Gauteng education MEC

The online admissions system is open until January 30. To date the department has recorded 27,140 late applications.

“Parents are advised the system will only display schools with available space. This applies to those who didn’t apply during the main application period.”

Applications for grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 11 are handled directly by schools. These applications are not done online.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane dismissed claims on social media that some foreign pupils are given preference for placement at public schools during the process.

“On the contrary, South African pupils are prioritised in line with applicable legislation and the department’s admissions and placement processes,” Chiloane said.

Any school or official who breaks the admissions rules will face consequences, he said.

Chiloane offered departmental assistance to school officials who require it.

