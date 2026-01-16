DJ Warras murder: defence seeks to reopen bail hearing after new CCTV footage surfaces

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Majola’s lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, told the court the release of the footage came a day after a magistrate refused an application for CCTV evidence to be introduced in court, citing concerns it could interfere with forensic analysis and the chain of custody.

The defence in the murder case of entertainer Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has asked the Johannesburg magistrate’s court to reopen bail proceedings after CCTV footage released publicly allegedly cast doubt on the state’s version of events.

Victor Majola, who is accused of orchestrating the murder, appeared in court on Friday as his legal team argued that the newly surfaced video constituted fresh and material evidence that could alter the outcome of his bail application.

The footage, which is about 50 seconds long and was circulated by a media outlet on Thursday night, appears to show the alleged shooter at the scene without Majola present, raising questions about identity, timing and visibility central to the case.

Mabunda argued that the emergence of the video could not be ignored, particularly as bail proceedings allowed for a lower threshold when it came to admitting evidence.

“This footage goes to the heart of identity,” Mabunda told the court, adding that third-party material may be considered in bail hearings if it is relevant and in the interests of justice.

The video before the forensic lab is not the same as the one being shared publicly — Prosecutor Vincent Mochabela

The defence maintained that the footage contradicted the state’s claim that video evidence held at a SAPS forensic laboratory in Pretoria placed Majola at the centre of the alleged murder plot.

However, the state pushed back, distancing itself from the video now circulating in the public domain.

Prosecutor Vincent Mochabela told the court the footage released publicly was not the same video in police possession.

According to the state, the CCTV footage being analysed by forensic experts allegedly shows three men at the scene, including Majola, while the publicly circulated video showed only two individuals.

Mochabela said the discrepancy was significant and could not be overlooked, particularly in a case where identity was disputed. “The video before the forensic lab is not the same as the one being shared publicly,” the prosecutor said, insisting the state’s evidence remains intact.

Despite this, Mabunda maintained that the source of the footage was credible and its contents directly challenged the state’s narrative.

Majola faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder — both schedule 6 offences — which place a heavy burden on the defence to demonstrate exceptional circumstances justifying his release on bail.

The state continues to oppose Majola’s release, arguing that the seriousness of the charges and the evidence already presented outweigh the defence’s claims.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved judgment on whether the bail proceedings should be reopened.

A ruling is expected on January 26.

TimesLIVE