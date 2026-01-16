Durban ‘matric school’ closes to ‘fix registration issues’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban social media influencer-cum-entrepreneur Nombuso Mtshali, 30, has moved in the last few years while marketing her school, Matric Scholars Academy, which is not registered with the education department

The owner of a “matric school” in Durban says she has closed the school to fix its registration problems.

“Matric Scholars Academy is currently closed and not administering any learners for 2026,” Nombuso Mtshali told Sowetan on Thursday.

“We are engaging with the relevant authorities regarding administrative and compliance matters, including registration processes. As with many institutions, some of these processes are ongoing and subject to internal and departmental timelines.”

More than 200 of her students found out last year, as they were preparing for the matric exams rewrite, that the academy operating on the premises of the Durban University of Technology (DUT) was operating illegally. They had each paid more than R10,000 to enrol to improve their grades from the previous year.

“At this stage I am not in a position to provide further detailed commentary, as certain matters are still being addressed through the appropriate channels,” said Mtshali.

“Once these processes are concluded, we will be better placed to communicate more comprehensively. We remain committed to acting responsibly and in the best interests of our learners.”

