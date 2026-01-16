Fifth suspect killed in recent shootouts with Eastern Cape cops

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The incident happened near the Tombo administrative area along the R61 outside Port St Johns on Wednesday night, where a 42-year-old man was fatally wounded. Stock photo.

Eastern Cape police have shot dead a fifth man as a result of a series of gunfights with police units in the OR Tambo and Chris Hani districts since last Thursday.

Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the latest shooting, which involved the tactical response team (TRT), a specialised police unit.

“Members attached to the tactical response team were on duty when they received information of a person in possession of a firearm around the Tombo administrative area in Port St Johns,” Mawisa said.

She said while travelling along the R61 towards Mthatha at about 7.15pm, they spotted the vehicle.

“The vehicle drove past the police vehicle. The members tried in vain to stop the vehicle and then blocked it. The suspect closed his windows, jumped out of the vehicle and [allegedly] began shooting towards the police vehicle. Members tried calling the suspect to stop with no success and they retaliated. The 42-year-old suspect [allegedly] continued shooting and was fatally wounded in the process.”

She said police later discovered a bullet hole in their vehicle, but no officers were injured.

“Police confiscated an unlicensed firearm (revolver) and magazine with ammunition. The Independent Police Investigative Unit was informed and will handle the investigation,” Mawisa said.

The latest shooting brings to five the number of men killed in separate gunfights with police since Thursday. The incidents involved two specialised units, the TRT and the national intervention unit (NIU), mainly along the R61 east and west of Mthatha, as well as in Ngcobo and Qumbu.

Police said the suspects allegedly pointed firearms at officers, who then returned fire.

No police officers have been wounded in any of the incidents.

According to police, the men were wanted in connection with crimes including possession of unlicensed firearms, stock theft, murder and alleged extortion.

The four men killed in shootouts between Thursday and Saturday were identified as:

Mathongo Menye, 45;

Olwethu Nkanyiso, 37;

Malibongwe Bango, 45; and

Simphiwe Khwatsha, 33.

The fifth man has yet to be named.

Mawisa said Menye, from Mqhekezweni in the Bhityi area, was shot dead by TRT members between Cicirha and Mthatha Airport at about 12.45pm on Thursday. The Mthatha businessman owned several buses and taxis and was a member of the Mthatha Taxi Owners’ Association. He was also a member of the ANC in Mqhekezweni. He is expected to be buried this weekend.

Nearly three hours later, at about 3.30pm, Nkanyiso was shot dead near Ngcobo.According to police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, TRT members from Mthatha were acting on intelligence regarding a Toyota Fortuner linked to suspected extortionists targeting foreign-owned shops. “One suspect was fatally wounded after he opened fire on the pursuing officers. An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene,” she said.

On Friday Bango, of Lujecweni village in Ngqeleni, died in a shootout with NIU members on the R61 near Mthatha. He was allegedly carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Khwatsha, a wanted suspect, was shot dead during a shootout with TRT members at Etwa location outside Qumbu at about 7.15pm on Saturday. He was sought for a series of crimes involving attempted murders, murders and stock theft.

“A warrant of arrest was out after he failed to appear in court for a case involving the possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Gantana said. “Police proceeded to his house and he came out and allegedly started shooting. They swiftly struck back and the suspect was shot and died on the scene.”

Police recovered an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and a magazine with ammunition. An inquest docket has been opened.

