Former Steinhoff director jailed for R376m fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court has sentenced a former director and board member of Steinhoff at Work, Iwan Peter Schelbert, to five years’ imprisonment for fraud involving R376m.

Schelbert, 63, from Paarl in the Western Cape was convicted after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Schelbert was employed as a director and member of the Steinhoff at Work board from June 2004 until March 29 2018.

On November 21 2016, while acting on instructions from the then CFO Andries Benjamin la Grange, Schelbert generated a fraudulent invoice to TG Sources SARL, a company based in Martigny, Switzerland, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Friday.

After the generation of the invoice, his co-accused Stephanus Johannes Grobler and others created supporting documentation and caused payments to be effected to falsely represent that the invoice reflected a legitimate transaction between Steinhoff at Work and TG Sources SARL.

“This fraudulent scheme resulted in the inflation of Steinhoff’s financial statements by more than R376m,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The case against the remaining accused, Hein Adendaal , 67, and Grobler, 64, was postponed until February 6 for further proceedings.

“The NPA and the (Hawks) welcome this conviction and sentence, which marks the third conviction secured in the Steinhoff matter.”

Mahanjana said this outcome demonstrated the commitment of both institutions to holding perpetrators accountable in one of the largest and most complex corporate fraud cases in South Africa’s history.

TimesLIVE