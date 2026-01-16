Gauteng education MEC rejects claims foreigners favoured in school placements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane has dismissed claims that the education department prioritises foreign pupils over South African children in public schools.

“We wish to reiterate that the department does not have a directive that instructs schools or officials to prioritise foreign nationals during learner placements. On the contrary, South African learners are prioritised in line with applicable legislation, as well as the department’s admissions and placement processes”, said Chiloane.

He said applications for grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 11 are handled directly by schools. These applications are not done online, unlike the grade 1 and grade 8 admissions.

“Some Gauteng schools are facing challenges in accommodating inner grade applicants, and as such we urge schools to work collaboratively with district offices to manage the placements of these grades.”

He said any school or official breaking the admissions rules would face consequences. “No school is permitted to prioritise foreign national learners ahead of South African learners.”

TimesLIVE