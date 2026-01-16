South Africa

Gauteng education MEC rejects claims foreigners favoured in school placements

Kabungane Biyela

Kabungane Biyela

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
Gauteng MEC Matome Chiloane has dismissed claims that the education department prioritises foreign pupils over South African children in public schools. (Antonio Muchave)

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has dismissed claims that the education department prioritises foreign pupils over South African children in state schools.

“We wish to reiterate that the department does not have a directive that instructs schools or officials to prioritise foreign nationals during learner placements. On the contrary, South African learners are prioritised in line with applicable legislation, as well as the department’s admissions and placement processes”, said Chiloane.

He said applications for grades 2 to 7 and grades 9 to 11 are handled directly by schools. These applications are not done online, unlike the grade 1 and grade 8 admissions.

“Some Gauteng schools are facing challenges in accommodating inner grade applicants, and as such we urge schools to work collaboratively with district offices to manage the placements of these grades.”

He said any school or official breaking the admissions rules would face consequences. “No school is permitted to prioritise foreign national learners ahead of South African learners.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

People airlifted from rooftops as SANDF rescues flood victims in Limpopo

2

Dion George hits out at Steenhuisen, calls him ‘financially vulnerable’

3

‘Cat’ Matlala ‘lied’ about Eswatini ID: crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo says proof was on his phone

4

Court disallows CCTV footage in bail bid by accused in DJ Warras murder

5

Miguel Cardoso remains Sundowns coach for now as Mosimane talks stall

Related Articles