South Africa

Inquiry into Mpumalanga police conduct after video on social media

Police commissioner calls for calm as investigation unfolds

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Three men dressed in police uniforms emptied an SBV cash vehicle on the N4 in Pretoria north.
Acting commissioner Mkhwanazi asked the public to remain calm and allow police to conduct a thorough investigation. (Twitter)

Police in Mpumalanga have opened an inquiry after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed a police officer in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) taking something from hawkers.

“An inquiry docket has been opened and forwarded to the anti-corruption unit in Middelburg for further investigation,” police said.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi asked the public to remain calm and allow police to conduct a thorough investigation.

He said feedback and findings would be shared when the investigation was concluded.

Should any member be found to have acted unlawfully, appropriate action would be taken, he added.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

People airlifted from rooftops as SANDF rescues flood victims in Limpopo

2

Dion George hits out at Steenhuisen, calls him ‘financially vulnerable’

3

‘Cat’ Matlala ‘lied’ about Eswatini ID: crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo says proof was on his phone

4

Court disallows CCTV footage in bail bid by accused in DJ Warras murder

5

Miguel Cardoso remains Sundowns coach for now as Mosimane talks stall

Related Articles