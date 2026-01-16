Inquiry into Mpumalanga police conduct after video on social media

Police in Mpumalanga have opened an inquiry after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed a police officer in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) taking something from hawkers.
“An inquiry docket has been opened and forwarded to the anti-corruption unit in Middelburg for further investigation,” police said.
WATCH: SAPS officers were recorded collecting bribes from illegal foreigners who are trading illegally on the pavement in Nelspruit Mpumalanga. The officers were driving a car with no registration plates. pic.twitter.com/lBUPm2fMkE— PSAFLIVE (@PSAFLIVE) January 16, 2026
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi asked the public to remain calm and allow police to conduct a thorough investigation.
He said feedback and findings would be shared when the investigation was concluded.
Should any member be found to have acted unlawfully, appropriate action would be taken, he added.
