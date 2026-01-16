People airlifted from rooftops as SANDF rescues flood victims in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Shimuwini Camp at the Kruger National Park seen during the floods. The water had subsided on Friday but the front row of chalets are water-damaged.

People were airlifted from rooftops, trees and flooded homes as rising waters cut off communities across parts of Limpopo, forcing emergency crews to carry out overnight rescue operations amid severe weather.

Helicopters from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed as families were stranded by flash floods after weeks of heavy rainfall, while tourists were evacuated from affected areas of the Kruger National Park as a precaution.

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille said the safety of tourists and staff remained the priority after flooding disrupted travel plans inside the park.

“We recognise that this situation has been distressing for tourists whose travel plans have been disrupted, and we thank them for their co-operation, patience and understanding during the evacuation process,” de Lille said in a statement on Thursday.

As floodwaters continued to rise in parts of the province, the SANDF confirmed it had deployed helicopters from Pretoria and Hoedspruit to evacuate people trapped by water in several areas, including Mbaula village outside Giyani.

According to the SANDF, search and rescue teams from the South African Air Force’s 17 and 19 Squadrons conducted overnight operations, rescuing families from flooded homes and people stranded on rooftops and in trees.

Several families were rescued from flooded homes in Mbaula village, with one person rescued from a tree along the flooded Olifants River.

SANDF said a local chief was rescued from the roof of his house, while others trapped in trees were assisted. Those requiring medical attention were transported to Maputha Hospital near Phalaborwa.

In separate operations, an Oryx helicopter rescued Border Management Authority and South African Police Service members surrounded by water at the Phafuri port of entry, while an Agusta A109 helicopter evacuated 18 people from the flooded Khambaku Lodge outside Phalaborwa.

A picture circulating on social media shows a mother and two daughters being airlifted and rescued after two days of being stranded between the Mutale River and a stream.

Trevor Sidogi shared on X that heavy rainfall in Venda destroyed his family’s home, and roads are flooded with no access to public transport, which left them with no choice but to walk for safety.

De Lille reassured domestic and international travellers that South Africa remains a safe and welcoming destination, thanking tourism stakeholders, park staff and surrounding communities for their co-operation during the evacuations.

Another resident, Happiness Lufuno, said they spent hours clinging to higher ground before being rescued. “We thought we were going to die. When the helicopter came, people were crying; it was a miracle.”

As a result of rain which continues to fall and saturated infrastructure, the temporary suspension of day visitation to the Kruger National Park remains in place until further notice.

The northern regions of the park remain inaccessible due to flooding and road damage.

SANParks said staff living quarters at Satara Rest Camp are currently under water. Affected staff have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

No injuries have been reported. Satara Rest Camp will be closed as the water supply and electricity are disrupted.

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/177aAAcXnm/?mibextid=wwXIfr

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1200530644995583

Staff currently being evacuated at Letaba Rest Camp. #KrugerNationalPark pic.twitter.com/F0bw8rXOF5 — SANParks (@SANParks) January 15, 2026

[WATCH] Two helicopters are airlifting flood victims from Mbaula village near Giyani, Limpopo, the Mopani District Municipality said.



A third chopper from Pretoria has been commissioned to assist in the ongoing rescue operation, spokesperson Odas Ngobeni confirmed. pic.twitter.com/3HkOA0ijVL — THE TRUTH PANTHER 🇿🇦 (@TheTruthPanther) January 15, 2026

TimesLIVE