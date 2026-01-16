Search intensifies for five-year-old swept away in Limpopo flash floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Five-year-old Siyanda Baloyi is missing after floodwaters engulfed his home outside Giyani.

Police search and rescue teams are racing against time to find a five-year-old boy who went missing during flash floods in Mbaula village outside Giyani in Limpopo on Thursday.

The child, identified as Siyanda Baloyi, was reported missing after floodwater engulfed his family home shortly after 6am.

According to police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, Baloyi and his mother attempted to flee the house as water levels rose rapidly, but both were swept away by the force of the floods.

“The mother survived after becoming trapped against a tree and was rescued by members of the South African National Defence Force. Baloyi, however, could not be located,” said Hlulani.

Search and rescue operations are continuing under difficult and dangerous conditions, with teams navigating raging waters in the area.

The operation involves members of the SAPS, SANDF and emergency medical services, who have intensified efforts to locate the missing child.

Limpopo acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers said the teams were working hard despite the risks posed by the flooding.

“Our multidisciplinary teams will continue to navigate dangerous waters to reach and assist residents in distress,” Scheepers said. “It is important that we prioritise safety, especially during these rainy conditions.”

“We urge the public not to attempt to cross rivers, streams or bridges under any circumstances. Floodwaters are unpredictable and extremely dangerous,” Scheepers added.

Parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been hit by heavy rain in recent days, leading to flash floods that have displaced families and damaged homes, particularly in low-lying rural areas.

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist in locating Baloyi to come forward.

Detective Lt-Col JJ Mbalati can be contacted on 082-565-6491, or information can be reported via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE