Three people die in bakkie-truck crash on N3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The driver of a bakkie travelling towards Pietermaritzburg collided head-on with a truck that was travelling towards Durban.

A head-on collision between a bakkie and a truck killed three people travelling on the N3 on Friday.

The accident happened about 9.10am between the M13 bridge and the Shongweni offramp.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department said the driver of a bakkie travelling towards Pietermaritzburg allegedly lost control and collided head-on with a truck travelling towards Durban.

“According to the truck driver, this bakkie came flying from the opposite lane through the centre median into his truck, where it hit just below the windscreen. The momentum carried the bakkie to the concrete barriers. The bakkie caught fire.”

The fatalities are the occupants of the bakkie, the department said.

The truck also lost control trying to avoid the bakkie and landed in a ditch about 100m down from the road. The driver of the truck sustained only minor scratches.

TimesLIVE