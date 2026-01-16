We can’t pay for the gift of life, says national blood service

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) cannot pay you for your blood donation.

When the SANBS called for donations due to critically low blood stocks this week, hundreds of South Africans demanded answers as to why they could not be compensated when recipients usually have to pay for blood.

“Under the National Health Act it is illegal for blood donors to be given financial or other rewards. For most people, donating blood is motivated by pure altruism, the knowledge that their unit of blood can save up to three lives, as blood is separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets,” said SANBS spokesperson Thandi Mosupye.

In South Africa less than 1% of the population are active blood donors — and each unit of blood lasts only 42 days after collection.

SANBS is an NPO licensed to provide blood transfusion services. “We receive no funds or subsidies from the government and are fully funded from the fees we charge for our service to ensure safe, quality blood products,” Mosupye said.

“The money paid for transfused blood goes to cover services in the collection, testing, storage and delivery of blood.

In cases where the medical aid does not pay the full amount, a patient should contact SANBS for assistance. SANBS is also open to having discussions with patients in financial difficulty — Thandi Mosupye, SANBS spokesperson

“Every step in the journey of blood is delicate and represents a possible point of failure where any delays, wrong temperature, miscommunications or procedural issues can result in the product being substandard and unusable, all of which costs money.

“Regulatory-approved blood bags, personal protective equipment and medical tools are used to draw blood from a donor. Also factored into the costs are transportation to specialised laboratories and testing on all blood units for transfusion-transmissible diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C and syphilis.”

Staff salaries and other operational overheads are added to costs.

Mosupye said patients are generally not expected to pay for blood from their own pockets.

“At public hospitals, the costs are covered by the government and/or by a patient’s medical aid when admitted to a private facility. Blood products are a prescribed minimum benefit, as indicated by the Medical Schemes Act.

“If a patient is admitted to a private facility as a cash-paying patient, the account for blood use would be for their account. In cases where the medical aid does not pay the full amount, a patient should contact SANBS for assistance. SANBS is also open to having discussions with patients in financial difficulty.”

