Ekurhuleni MMC missing after vehicle swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu is missing after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

The City of Ekurhuleni has confirmed that roads and transport management MMC Andile Mngwevu is missing after a vehicle in which he was travelling was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

In a social media post, the city said search and verification efforts are ongoing with national and international authorities involved in the response.

“The MMC for roads and transport management, Andile Mngwevu, is missing after an incident in Mozambique where a vehicle in which he was travelling was swept away by floodwaters,” the city said.

According to the municipality, information received through official diplomatic and security channels indicates that Mngwevu had travelled to the Chokwé area in Mozambique.

“Search and verification efforts are ongoing, and the city remains in close contact with the international relations and co-operation department and other relevant national structures.

“A South African rescue mission deployed to Mozambique has established contact with one of the five people who were travelling in the vehicle at the time it was swept away,” the city said.

The situation remains fluid.

“The status and whereabouts of MMC Mngwevu and the other occupants remain unconfirmed at this stage,” it said.

“The South African mission is engaging local Mozambican authorities and emergency services in the affected area.

“The office of the mayor, working with the national government, has facilitated support to MMC Mngwevu’s spouse, who arrived in Mozambique last night,” the city said.

“National authorities are also exploring additional support mechanisms, including security and evacuation assistance, as further information becomes available.”

The city said further updates would be shared once information has been officially confirmed.

TimesLIVE