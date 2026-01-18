‘It is barbaric and uncalled for’: Ramathuba slams flood stunts for ‘a few likes’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has condemned what she described as “barbaric” behaviour by social media users risking their lives by crossing flooded areas for trends and online attention as deadly floods continue to batter the province.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Limpopo MEC for co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu and provincial director-general Nape Nchabeleng on Friday, Ramathuba urged residents to stop attempting to cross dangerous floodwaters.

“It is uncalled for, it is barbaric,” Ramathuba said referring to viral videos showing people deliberately putting themselves in harm’s way.

“I also urge our communities please refrain from risking your lives. Some of you have seen on social media where you are attempting to cross dangerous water. Some of you are doing it just for the sake of trending or some few likes,” she said.

Her remarks follow the circulation of a TikTok video showing a man wading through near waist-deep floodwaters while carrying two 24-pack crates of beer.

Another man is seen following behind, also carrying beer through the flooded area. Despite the strong current, both men continue walking as onlookers film the incident.

The video has received more than 7,000 likes on TikTok and has been shared over 5,000 times. Several similar videos have also been shared on Facebook and X showing people attempting to cross flooded bridges and roads while being cheered on by bystanders.

Ramathuba warned that such actions not only endanger those involved but also put rescuers at risk.

“But your safety comes first, not only your safety but remember when you have been swept away with your car we must get people to come and rescue you. Those are human beings like me and you, and with the current floods some of them are not going to survive,” she said.

Ramathuba said there have been situations in which people have lost their lives during rescue missions.

“We have seen in situations that some who go to rescue unfortunately lose their lives. Hence we are pleading with you to say that when you do that for the sake of trending, unfortunately many lives are going to be affected,” she said.

Flooding has severely affected areas across the Vhembe, Mopani, Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn districts, leaving communities isolated and causing extensive damage to critical infrastructure.

So far, nine people have died as a result of the floods.

Ramathuba also criticised communities who encourage risky behaviour during floods.

“Some want to be heroes. We have seen communities cheering a vehicle trying to cross such a bridge. Perhaps maybe we should condemn that to say that is uncalled for, it is barbaric,” she said.

“If you want to become a hero, come to us. We will give you jobs to do where people will appreciate that indeed you are a hero for the people of Limpopo, but not by risking your lives and the lives of others. You are doing it in front of our children, and our children are learning the wrong things.”

Appealing for patience and co-operation Ramathuba said the provincial government was responding to the disaster.

“Please bear with us. We are in a disaster but we will work together and indeed we shall overcome.”

TimesLIVE