Cape Flats violence claims former athlete in shooting

Bullet holes visible at the home of former Cape Town athlete Bulelwa Mtshagi in Crossroads after a shooting on Friday.

Former Cape Town athlete Bulelwa Mtshagi has died in hospital after she was shot seven times in her Crossroads home on Friday.

Her nephew’s friend was killed on the scene, while her nephew is in a critical condition. Her 24-year-old son was also shot in the leg when assailants jumped over a neighbour’s wall and opened fire.

She is one of 26 people who were killed in violent incidents on the Cape Flats at the weekend, highlighting the escalating level of crime in the area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the loss of life and condemned the violence, calling for urgent action to restore safety in affected communities.

TimesLIVE