CCTV evidence scrutinised as Kirsten Kluyts murder trial continues

The trial of Bafana Mahungela, accused of murdering Kirsten Kluyts, was postponed to April.

The trial of Bafana Mahungela, accused of the murder of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts, continued on Monday with detailed testimony focusing on CCTV footage linked to the day of the crime.

Mahungela, 23, has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, robbery and murder. He maintains his innocence.

In court, evidence relating to the retrieval and interpretation of CCTV footage was closely examined.

A key witness testified about the process followed when footage from a private CCTV system was accessed and downloaded shortly after Kluyts’ body was discovered.

The witness told the court that investigators requested access to the system, which required a password and that footage was viewed and copied.

Testimony revealed that there were technical challenges with the system, including discrepancies in time settings, with the footage running about two hours behind real time.

The court heard that the time difference was not immediately noticeable and may have resulted from manual settings on the system, particularly after power disruptions.

The witness explained that while the monitor showed the correct time, timestamps embedded in the camera footage reflected a different time.

Under questioning by the defence lawyer, the witness also addressed how statements were taken, confirming that notes were initially made during consultations before an official statement was later recorded and signed.

Issues around how and when the statement was commissioned, as well as apparent date inconsistencies in the document, were raised during proceedings.

Kluyts, 24, was found dead on a jogging path in a Johannesburg park in November 2023.

A post-mortem report confirmed she died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. It also emerged that she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder.

Mahungela was arrested after CCTV footage allegedly showed him leaving the area wearing Kluyts’ T-shirt.

The matter was postponed to April 23 for the continuation of the trial.

