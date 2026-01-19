Eight arrested, kidnap victim rescued after police trace suspects to Gauteng hostels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the dormitory blocks at the Jeppe hostel. File photo

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with three kidnap-for-ransom cases, including that of a 43-year-old man who was rescued at the weekend.

Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Nhlanhla Kubheka led teams from various units for the takedowns.

The rescued victim was hijacked on January 9 while travelling with his wife from work towards Booysens.

Four armed men driving a Toyota Quantum accosted him and forced him into the suspects’ vehicle before it sped off, leaving his wife, who contacted the police. After his kidnapping, the family began receiving a ransom demand.

Several withdrawals were also made from his bank account, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

“Through intelligence methodologies and technology, the suspects’ cellphones were traced. It was established that the suspects operate in the Jeppe hostel, Nancefield hostel and Mzimhlophe hostel in Soweto,” she said.

Four of the suspects were arrested on Saturday at Jeppe hostel.

“Further investigations linked the suspects to two more kidnapping cases opened last year in Jeppe and Diepsloot. This information led to the arrest of four more suspects: three in Diepsloot and one found with an unlicensed firearm who was arrested in Orlando.

“The victim was released from Mzimhlophe hostel, where he was kept, and has been reunited with his family.”

The suspects face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE