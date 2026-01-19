South Africa

Fire destroys classrooms and admin building at a school in Northern Cape

A fire broke out at Augrabies Intermediate School in the Northern Cape on Friday afternoon, destroying parts of the school.

The Northern Cape department of education confirmed that the school was gutted by fire which caused massive damage to the school infrastructure.

A preliminary assessment found that nine classrooms and the administration block were “destroyed by the fire with office equipment as well as the files of the school”.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The school principal has opened a case of arson with the police.

“We appeal to the general public or any individual with information to come forward and report it to the SAPS,” said the department.

The department said it would assist the school “with immediate effect to normalise and stabilise the situation” and would send its infrastructure unit to conduct a formal assessment.

