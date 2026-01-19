‘I’m devastated’: Limpopo shisanyama owner loses R30k worth of stock due to floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A shisanyama owner has given away R30,000 worth of stock after it became spoilt when he lost electricity for a week after the devastating floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Philemon Munyani is among many small business owners in the provinces who are reeling from the damage caused by heavy rains and flooding in the last week.

The floods have resulted in the loss of about 20 lives since December.

Munyani,who also rents out 10 backyard rooms in Madimbo Village near the Kruger National Park in Limpopo, doesn’t know how he will pay his employees’ salaries at the end of the month. He has been running a shisanyama and accommodation business since 2010.

The floods destroyed electricity infrastructure in the area and since last Wednesday residents have been without electricityk. Damage to roads means those who need to use his accommodation cannot travel to the village.

What has worsened our situation is criminals are taking advantage of the dark and the rain. They are stealing from our businesses in the area. We don’t sleep and have to stay on guard through the night — Philemon Munyani

“These floods left a serious mess. I am devastated. I run a shisanyama and a room rental business. They have suffered massive losses because of the floods. We have been out of electricity for five days. I have given out meats and all the stock from the shisanyama to the community for free,” said Munyani.

“My finances have collapsed. I have to start with renovations because of the damage the rain caused. It is January and the money we made in December had to assist with covering salaries for my workers and for my kids for school costs.

“What has worsened our situation is criminals are taking advantage of the dark and the rain. They are stealing from our businesses in the area. We don’t sleep and have to stay on guard through the night.”

He said tenants in the accommodation he offers included students who come to the area as interns for work. He also accommodates businesspeople working in the area.

“Some have moved out. They are seeking accommodation in other areas.The floods have damaged the roads and some rooms are deep in water. I don’t see myself and many other businesses recovering from this soon,” Munyani told Sowetan.

On Sunday Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said 11 people have been confirmed dead in the province since December.

