IN PICS | Accident claims 13 school pupils in Vanderbijlpark

An accident claimed the lives of 13 scholars on the Golden Highway near Mittal on Monday. It is alleged the driver of the scholar transport unsuccessfully tried to overtake two vehicles, ending in the tragic collision.

Three pupils were critically injured and are receiving urgent medical care at Sebokeng Hospital.

According to the Gauteng education department, the accident occurred just after 7am on Fred Drost Road in Vanderbijlpark, when a private minibus ferrying pupils collided with a side tipper truck.

It said 11 pupils were declared dead at the scene while two others succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The pupils involved were from private and public schools, including Vaal High School, Vaal Primary School, Sun Crest High and El-Shaddai.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane raised concerns about reckless driving and safety of scholar transport and has urged parents and schools to be more vigilant.

It is alleged the driver of the scholar transport vehicle unsuccessfully tried to overtake two vehicles. Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane called for legal action to be taken against those responsible. (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

“I’ve always said I’d rather have my kids arrive late than never,” he said.

Chiloane said pupils should speak up if they feel unsafe when commuting to schools.

“If the driver is driving fast, they need to report this,” he said.

Chiloane stressed law enforcement must act decisively to prevent similar tragedies.

“If a scholar transport vehicle is not roadworthy, pull it off the road and arrest the driver,” he said.

“If it is public-provided school transport, we will take action against the service providers and terminate their contracts.”

The MEC confirmed the scholar transport driver was hospitalised while details about the truck driver are unclear.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of accident.

A paramedic attends to a woman at the scene of the crash. (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

“We can confirm we are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” said police spokesperson Brig Mavela Masondo.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the pupils, families and school communities affected,” said Chiloane.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has expressed her condolences and sympathy to the families, friends, classmates and school communities of the pupils involved.

Gwarube said the department will provide psychosocial support to affected pupils, teachers and families in collaboration with the Gauteng department of education.

