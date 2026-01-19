IN PICS | Accident claims 13 school pupils in Vanderbijlpark

The death toll has risen to 13 after an accident involving scholar transport near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal.
Three pupils were critically injured and are receiving urgent medical care at Sebokeng Hospital.
According to the Gauteng education department, the accident occurred just after 7am on Fred Drost Road in Vanderbijlpark, when a private minibus ferrying pupils collided with a side tipper truck.
It said 11 pupils were declared dead at the scene while two others succumbed to injuries in hospital.
The pupils involved were from private and public schools, including Vaal High School, Vaal Primary School, Sun Crest High and El-Shaddai.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane raised concerns about reckless driving and safety of scholar transport and has urged parents and schools to be more vigilant.
“I’ve always said I’d rather have my kids arrive late than never,” he said.
Chiloane said pupils should speak up if they feel unsafe when commuting to schools.
“If the driver is driving fast, they need to report this,” he said.
Chiloane stressed law enforcement must act decisively to prevent similar tragedies.
“If a scholar transport vehicle is not roadworthy, pull it off the road and arrest the driver,” he said.
“If it is public-provided school transport, we will take action against the service providers and terminate their contracts.”
The MEC confirmed the scholar transport driver was hospitalised while details about the truck driver are unclear.
Police have launched an investigation into the cause of accident.
“We can confirm we are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” said police spokesperson Brig Mavela Masondo.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the pupils, families and school communities affected,” said Chiloane.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has expressed her condolences and sympathy to the families, friends, classmates and school communities of the pupils involved.
Gwarube said the department will provide psychosocial support to affected pupils, teachers and families in collaboration with the Gauteng department of education.
TimesLIVE
