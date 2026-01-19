KZN opens applications for matric exam re-mark, re-check

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The KZN education department has called on the class of 2025 to apply for re-marking or re-checking if they are dissatisfied with their results, and also to register for the May/June exams. (123RF)

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has called on matriculants who are unsatisfied with their 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results to apply for re-marking or re-checking of their scripts.

The department said candidates who are dissatisfied with their examination results may apply for a re-mark or re-check of their examination scripts “upon payment of the prescribed fees”.

The cost for re-mark is R120, while a re-check will cost R30. Pupils who wish to view their scripts after the process can do so for an additional R20. “All applications must be submitted once only at the relevant district or regional office,” it said.

The department also reminded candidates that registration for the NSC May/June exams is now open and will close on February 6.

Only candidates who wrote the November exams and have valid school-based assessment (SBA) marks may register. Those who missed one or more papers due to illness, a death in the immediate family or other valid reasons are also eligible to apply.

Results queries must be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results — Department of education

Candidates wishing to improve their overall achievement status or rewrite one or more subjects may register. However, if a candidate missed a paper for valid reasons, they must rewrite all papers for that subject.

Candidates involved in exam irregularities may be granted a provincial exemption while investigations are under way.

Those who missed exams for reasons other than illness or bereavement must submit a written report from their school principal to the head of assessment and examinations.

“Results queries must be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results,” said the department.

The department has also urged candidates to ensure that their names and identity numbers are correctly reflected on their statement of results, and also report any required corrections to the department before February 14.

For help with applications or queries, candidates are encouraged to contact their nearest district office.

The department said it remains committed to “inspiring new hope” and supporting pupils through the next phase of their academic journey.

