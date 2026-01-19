Mandla Mandela delivers emotional tribute at mom’s funeral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The head of the Mandela traditional leadership, Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela, brought nearly every mourner to tears at the funeral of his 86-year old mother, Nolusapho Mandela-Perry, on Saturday.

This, as he talked about his struggles to have children and how he was made “a laughing stock” by those who concluded that he would never have children of his own.

The weight of his emotions was palpable as he spoke about the struggles he faced, the jokes made at his expense and the doubts that once clouded his heart.

His voice cracked as he addressed the mourners, including cabinet ministers, politicians, traditional leaders, business and municipal leaders, gathered to bid farewell to his mother at Mvezo Great Place outside Mthatha.

“I was once a laughing stock,” Mandla said, his voice trembling. “People would say I would never have children, that I was not meant to be a father.”

But his mother, Mandela-Perry, had faith in him and in the power of prayer.

Mandla recalled the day his mother took him to a church bishop, seeking guidance and solace.

He then looked at his wife and children, smiling, but filled with emotion

“My wife, Nosekeni, my children, Mandela [and twins] Nonhlanhla and Rolihlahla, my mother loved you very dearly in her heart, because of the journey of painful experience that any parent can never experience.

“There was a time when my mother did not know where she could turn to, when her child became a laughing stock in these corridors.

Faith and prayer

“In the entire republic, it was said that I would never have children, I will never be a father. Her faith brought her closer to God. She continued to pray, and pray harder than before.

“One time, she took me home and said, ‘let’s go to Ramakrishna’. On our way she stopped and said it had been a long time since I saw the bishop, so let’s go in here and greet the bishop at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC).

“When we were there, she told the bishop that she was hurt and in pain as her child is said to never have children.

“The bishop laughed, looked at me and said, Mandla, you will have a son who will be very light in complexion. He said I should not bother myself with words uttered by others.

“He told me that my first child would be a boy, a very light-skinned boy.

“He said I must just continue to pray, continue to be rooted in my faith and love for God.”

And indeed, that prophecy was fulfilled. His wife gave birth to a light-in-complexion, handsome son, now eight years old.

“When my son Mandela was born, my mother wept tears of joy, saying the prophecy of the bishop had been fulfilled,” Mandla said emotionally.

His wife and in-laws were seen wiping away tears.

My mother was so pleased. I was rejoicing. God answered her prayers and her grandchildren were everything to her. — Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela

But it did not end with the birth of his son, Mandela.

“Nosekeni bore me other beautiful souls. She gave us twins, Nonhlanhla and Rholihlahla, both now seven.

“My mother was so pleased. I was rejoicing. God answered her prayers and her grandchildren were everything to her.

“Even when she was in hospital a few days before she passed on, she asked where her grandchildren were.”

Mandla said his mother died a happy woman, knowing she had three grandchildren, and her son was no longer a laughing stock but a family man with an heir to the Mandela traditional leadership.

Mandela-Perry was admitted to hospital on January 6.

Mandla’s in-laws travelled from Germany and Egypt to be beside him and their daughter as he buried his mother.

Mandla said his mother was a respected community builder.

“She championed community development programmes in Mvezo.

“She led the Nolusapho early childhood development centre and cared for over 200 children.

“She also cared for the Makgatho Lewanika Mandela Primary School,” named after her late former husband and Mandla’s father, and the nearby Mandela School for Science and Technology.

Mandla said the primary school was built by a family friend from Hong Kong.

Mandela-Perry had served as acting traditional leader of Mvezo for 15 years when Mandla was serving as an MP.

During the funeral there were no speakers. It was only the sermon, before Mandla took to the podium.

He said it was his mother’s wish not to have any speakers during her funeral.