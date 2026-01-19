Northern section of Kruger Park remains off limits amid floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Day visitor access will resume from Monday in some areas of the flood-affected Kruger National Park, but the northern section remains inaccessible as several roads and bridges have been washed away.

Kruger National Park (KNP) will cautiously allow day visitors access to sections of the reserve, but full operations are yet to resume after a week of heavy rainfall and flooding.

“As the weather conditions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, including areas in the KNP, have improved significantly, day visitation to the park will resume from Monday,” SanParks said.

“The northern part of the park remains inaccessible at this stage as several roads and bridges have been washed away. These areas will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.”

Entry into the southern region of the park will be permitted through the Paul Kruger, Numbi, Malelane and Phabeni gates.

Phabeni gate is being closely monitored due to fluctuating water levels in a nearby stream and may be closed at short notice should conditions change.

Crocodile Bridge gate remains closed until further notice.

Guests entering the park are advised to avoid gravel roads as some sections may be affected by the recent rainfall.

Shops are low on stock so guests are advised to bring essential items before arrival.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for the region for Monday.

Disruptive rain with heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges/areas is predicted for the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo.

Severe thunderstorms with localised flooding, large amounts of small hail and localised damage to infrastructure due to damaging winds is expected over the south-western parts of Limpopo.

