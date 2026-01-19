Signal Hill fire quickly extinguished

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fire on the slopes of Signal Hill was contained on Sunday night.

Table Mountain National Park and City of Cape Town teams extinguished a fire on the slopes of Signal Hill on Sunday night.

The park dispatched ground firefighting crews to a mountainous area above Voetboog Street, Bo-Kaap. Signal Hill Road was closed.

At 11pm the park said: “The fire has been contained. It’ll be a long night for our firefighters as they conclude mopping-up operations.”

JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the city had dispatched firefighters to protect residents staying on the urban fringe.

“Eight major pumpers were deployed along with six water tankers.

“When working on mountainous terrain, we need to be able to continuously replenish water capacity in our fire engines. Our smallest water tankers are all-wheel-drive and purposely built for these conditions and gives us this guarantee.

“The fire has been contained but our crews are positioned at the Noon Gun area to monitor for flare-up situations,” Smith said.

A resident congratulated the firefighters, posting on Facebook: “At around 9.30pm, I watched and took a few pictures of the fire from home, a long way away in Vredehoek. Concerned, I looked out my window at 2.30am and the fire had clearly been contained and the area was being monitored.”

Smith, urging residents to familiarise themselves with safety procedures, said the fire and rescue department had in the past six weeks responded to more than 5,600 incidents.

