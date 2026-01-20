Booysens court shooting victims were supporting accused in Mondeor murder case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have confirmed that one of the injured victims has been identified as the lawyer representing the accused.

The group of people who were shot at the Booysens magistrate’s court on Tuesday were there to support an accused who was appearing in a murder and attempted murder case that happened in April 2025 in Mondeor.

Five people were shot at the court’s main entrance at about 10.30am.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said two of the victims were declared dead on the scene and three were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and investigations are under way — Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili

Muridili said preliminary investigations indicate that three men wearing caps approached the group as they were leaving the court and fired shots at them before fleeing the scene in a suspected cloned white Audi vehicle.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and investigations are under way,” she said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has mobilised resources after the shooting.

The police have requested anyone who may have information that can assist with investigations to contact the Crime Stop line.

Meanwhile, deputy minister of justice and constitutional development, Andries Nel, is expected to visit the scene to assess the situation.

The ministry condemned the incident and said it will work with the relevant security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel.

TimesLIVE