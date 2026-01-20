IN PICS | Liquor trader caught in the middle as City Power shuts Newtown store

When City Power officials arrived at Oasis Liquor Store in Newtown, it was business as usual until the doors were ordered shut.
The liquor outlet on Gwigwi Mrwebi Street was closed during a high-impact service delivery operation led by Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, after officials found the electricity meter had been bypassed and the property had been receiving power illegally since 2013.
The site owes the municipality millions in electricity arrears and was also operating without a liquor licence.
But for the liquor store owner, who is only a tenant, the shutdown came as a devastating surprise. He said he paid his rent in full to the landlord and had no knowledge that the building’s electricity was illegally connected.
“I just come to work and run my business. I didn’t know there was a problem with the meter,” he said, watching officials cut the power supply.
This is a developing story, as officials are moving from building to building
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.