IN PICS | Liquor trader caught in the middle as City Power shuts Newtown store

Dada Morero conducts a raid in Newtown. The city officials closed down Newtown Oasis Liquor store due to bypassing electricity since 2013.

When City Power officials arrived at Oasis Liquor Store in Newtown, it was business as usual until the doors were ordered shut.

The liquor outlet on Gwigwi Mrwebi Street was closed during a high-impact service delivery operation led by Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, after officials found the electricity meter had been bypassed and the property had been receiving power illegally since 2013.

Dada Morero and City Power officials pounced on Oasis Liquor Store for allegedly bypassing electricity. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

Officials are seen switching off the power from a meter box connecting electricity to the closed-down Oasis Liquor store. (Kabelo Mokoena )

Electricity to the closed-down Oasis Liquor store was switched off. (Kabelo Mokoena )

City of Joburg mayor, Dada Morero said they had to shut down Newtown's Oasis Liquor store due to bypassing electricity. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

The site owes the municipality millions in electricity arrears and was also operating without a liquor licence.

But for the liquor store owner, who is only a tenant, the shutdown came as a devastating surprise. He said he paid his rent in full to the landlord and had no knowledge that the building’s electricity was illegally connected.

“I just come to work and run my business. I didn’t know there was a problem with the meter,” he said, watching officials cut the power supply.

This is a developing story, as officials are moving from building to building

TimesLIVE