LISTEN | One year after Trump: the day HIV funding changed forever — and what came next

Shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the US, US policies on HIV funding for countries like South Africa changed.

With the stroke of a pen, Trump’s executive orders froze funding. HIV clinics and projects funded by the US government across Africa began shutting their doors within days and weeks.

Bhekisisa has tracked these funding cuts closely, breaking many of the major developments along the way. You can find our coverage here.

So where are we a year later? How are countries funding their HIV work now — and how has international aid changed?

To find out, Mia Malan speaks to Mitchell Warren, the executive director of the New York-based HIV advocacy organisation Avac. Like many South African organisations, Avac has lost funding because of the policy shifts, but has also played a central role in fighting those decisions in US courts.

