South Africa

LISTEN | One year after Trump: the day HIV funding changed forever — and what came next

Bhekisisa, who have broken many of the major HIV-funding developments since January 2024, speak to Mitchell Warren, the executive director of Avac, a New York-based HIV advocacy organisation

Bhekisisa Staff

Bhekisisa Staff

Shortly after Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the US, US policies on HIV funding for countries like South Africa changed. (123RF)

Today, exactly a year ago, on January 20, Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the US — and overnight, American policies on HIV funding for countries like South Africa changed.

With the stroke of a pen, Trump’s executive orders froze funding. HIV clinics and projects funded by the US government across Africa began shutting their doors within days and weeks.

Bhekisisa has tracked these funding cuts closely, breaking many of the major developments along the way. You can find our coverage here.

So where are we a year later? How are countries funding their HIV work now — and how has international aid changed?

To find out, Mia Malan speaks to Mitchell Warren, the executive director of the New York-based HIV advocacy organisation Avac. Like many South African organisations, Avac has lost funding because of the policy shifts, but has also played a central role in fighting those decisions in US courts.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Bhekisisa (Bhekisisa )

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ndungane feels Sharks have enough cover for departed Kolisi

2

Blast from the past: Ntini joins elite Proteas 300 club

3

KZN teachers demand transparency in recruitment process

4

KZN opens applications for matric exam re-mark, re-check

5

Sundowns beat Orbit to go top of the log