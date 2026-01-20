Police spent more than R368m on 2023 national shutdown operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Demonstrators erect a banner reading 'Ramaphosa Must Go' during a national shutdown protest organised by the EFF, in Pretoria on March 20 2023.

The police have revealed to parliament that the country spent R368m on operations relating to the EFF’s 2023 national shutdown.

This figure was revealed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia in a response to a parliamentary question from MP Leigh-Ann Mathys, who asked how much was spent by SAPS on the protest organised by the EFF.

“The mobilisation of the SAPS was a proactive measure to protect all citizens in the country and maintain the rule of law. Measures had to be put in place to protect the rights of protesters to protest while at the same time allowing all citizens to go about their business,” said Cachalia.

“As the threat of widespread protest action had been made, inclusive of threats to close down major roads and businesses, the SAPS was required to put in place measures to maintain peace and protect the citizens of South Africa and their property,” he said.

The 2023 national shutdown took place on Monday, March 20 2023 and focused on two major issues at the time: the escalating load-shedding crisis and the Phala Phala scandal.

Participants called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa while demanding an end to electricity shortages.

Other groups, including the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and smaller political parties, also participated.

The protest failed to gain critical mass, with larger political and labour organisations such as Cosatu and taxi unions staying away.

SAPS took measures to mitigate the protest’s impact, including confiscating thousands of tyres intended for burning and arresting participants who stepped out of line.

According to an incident report, the protest was largely peaceful, though more than 550 people were arrested nationwide for offences including public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting.

Gauteng recorded the most arrests with 149, followed by the Northern Cape with 95, Eastern Cape, 80, and Free State, 64.

