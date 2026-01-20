South Africa

POLL | As a parent, what vetting steps do you take before trusting scholar transport with your child?

How trustworthy are the drivers?

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Distraught parents at the accident scene where 13 school pupils perished in an accident between a private scholar transport vehicle and a truck on the Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark. (Thulani Mbele)

A devastating crash in Vanderbijlpark involving a scholar transport minibus and a truck has shaken communities across Gauteng, claiming the lives of 13 pupils and leaving several others seriously injured.

In the wake of this heart‑rending incident, questions about safety and the vetting of scholar transport services have again come to the fore.

As parents grapple with fear and loss, many are reconsidering how they evaluate the trustworthiness of transport providers.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KZN opens applications for matric exam re-mark, re-check

2

Ndungane feels Sharks have enough cover for departed Kolisi

3

POLL | Was the Moroccan coach right to call Senegal’s actions ‘shameful’ and ‘dishonouring Africa’?

4

Sundowns beat Orbit to go top of the log

5

Phahlane alleges coordinated plots by McBride and O’Sullivan

Related Articles