POLL | As a parent, what vetting steps do you take before trusting scholar transport with your child?

Distraught parents at the accident scene where 13 school pupils perished in an accident between a private scholar transport vehicle and a truck on the Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

A devastating crash in Vanderbijlpark involving a scholar transport minibus and a truck has shaken communities across Gauteng, claiming the lives of 13 pupils and leaving several others seriously injured.

In the wake of this heart‑rending incident, questions about safety and the vetting of scholar transport services have again come to the fore.

As parents grapple with fear and loss, many are reconsidering how they evaluate the trustworthiness of transport providers.