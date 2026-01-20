‘Reactive as always’: Public slams scholar transport safety after deadly crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) MMC for public safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, is facing criticism after posting on social media about citywide scholar transport operations.

Johannesburg’s MMC for public safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, is being criticised after posting on social media about citywide scholar transport operations following a fatal accident in Vanderbijlpark that claimed the lives of 12 children.

In his post, Tshwaku said the Johannesburg metro police were conducting “citywide scholar transport operations to safeguard learners and enforce full compliance”.

“Officers are inspecting vehicle roadworthiness, driver PrDPs, licensing and overloading,” he said.

“This proactive intervention reinforces our commitment to learner safety, responsible transport, and zero tolerance for non-compliance. Parents and operators are urged to prioritise lawful, safe scholar transport.” he said.

Tshwaku said non-compliance would result in immediate impoundment, arrests and fines.

“There will be no negotiation where children’s safety is at risk,” he said.

This came after a social media post sparked frustration from the public, with many questioning the timing and effectiveness of the measures.

Sithembiso Nyandeni commented: “With the greatest of respect there is nothing proactive about this operation. They are reactive for obvious reasons and in a week everything will be back to normal until calamity strikes again. We deserve better.”

Brenda Roberts added: “Always reactive. Closing the barn door after the horse has bolted. You’ll do this for a few days or a couple of weeks, the drivers will be on their best behaviour and then we’ll go back to the way things were until the next tragedy.”

♦️HAPPENING NOW♦️



JMPD is conducting citywide scholar transport operations to safeguard learners and enforce full compliance. Officers are inspecting vehicle roadworthiness, driver PrDPs, licensing, and overloading.



This proactive intervention reinforces our commitment to… pic.twitter.com/QFKOGGbcR9 — COJ People’s MMC Public Safety (@PublicSafetyMMC) January 20, 2026

The criticism comes after the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed 12 children died in a scholar transport accident on Monday when a minibus taxi carrying pupils collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark.

Police investigations continue, with both drivers still under scrutiny. No arrests have been made.

This latest tragedy is part of a disturbing trend in Gauteng, including in July last year when more than 20 high school pupils were injured when a scholar transport vehicle overturned near West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg.

In March last year, a bus carrying more than 70 pupils to Sekgutlong Primary School in Katlehong crashed into the back of a truck, leaving 19 injured.

Tragically, just two days before that, four primary school pupils, including two brothers, were killed in a road accident on the N12 in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

The incident involved a collision with a private scholar transport vehicle. Among the victims were a Grade 1 and a Grade 3 pupil from Tom Newby Primary School in Benoni, a Grade 1 boy from Rynfield Primary School and a Grade R boy from an ECD centre.

A Grade 3 girl from Rynfield Primary School was critically injured and admitted to hospital.

As public outrage grows, parents and community members are calling for more consistent and proactive measures to ensure the safety of children using scholar transport, and warning that reactive enforcement is not enough to prevent more tragedies.