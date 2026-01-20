Scholar transport driver arrested after Vanderbijlpark crash kills 12 pupils

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The scholar transport driver has been arrested and faces 12 counts of culpable homicide.

A 22-year-old scholar transport driver has been arrested after a road accident claimed the lives of 12 pupils in Vanderbijlpark on Monday in one of the deadliest school transport crashes in recent years.

The driver was taken into custody after being discharged from hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the driver is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court within 48-hours to face 12 counts of culpable homicide and charges of reckless and negligent driving.

The crash occurred while the pupils were on their way to school when the scholar transport vehicle collided head-on with a truck.

The death toll was revised by police on Tuesday.

“After police visited hospitals and the mortuary to verify the number of fatalities and injuries, it can be confirmed 12 pupils died at the scene of the accident. Five others were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, and one has since been discharged,” Masondo said.

The truck driver escaped unharmed, while a passenger travelling in the truck sustained injuries and remains in hospital.

Masondo said: “Investigations are underway as police continue to obtain witness statements.”

