Shooting at Booysens court leaves two dead

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

A shooting has occurred at the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg. (Justice Department via Facebook)

Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting at the Booysens magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The justice and constitutional development ministry confirmed that police are at the scene investigating the incident.

Deputy minister Andries Nel is expected to visit the scene to assess the situation, while the ministry is awaiting further verified details from law enforcement agencies and court management.

The ministry has condemned the incident and said it will work with security and law enforcement authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented to safeguard court users and personnel.

This is a developing story

