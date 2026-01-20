Two women, lawyer shot at Booysens court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A shooting has occurred at the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg.

A lawyer and two women were targeted, but the details are not yet known, including their conditions.

Police are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Members are currently responding to an active incident involving a reported shooting at Booysens Magistrate’s Court, corner Rifle Range Road and Amanda Avenue, Booysens.



The public is urged to avoid the area and allow emergency services and law enforcement to operate.… — Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) January 20, 2026

Just received: Shooting at the Booysens Magistrate Court, corner Rifle Range Rd and Amanda Ave, Booysens, JHB.



A lawyer and two women have reportedly been shot.



Police are at the scene. — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) January 20, 2026

