Two women, lawyer shot at Booysens court

A shooting has taken place at the Booysens magistrate’s court in Johannesburg.
A lawyer and two women were targeted, but the details are not yet known, including their conditions.
Police are at the scene.
This is a developing story.
Members are currently responding to an active incident involving a reported shooting at Booysens Magistrate’s Court, corner Rifle Range Road and Amanda Avenue, Booysens.— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) January 20, 2026
The public is urged to avoid the area and allow emergency services and law enforcement to operate.
Just received: Shooting at the Booysens Magistrate Court, corner Rifle Range Rd and Amanda Ave, Booysens, JHB.— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) January 20, 2026
A lawyer and two women have reportedly been shot.
