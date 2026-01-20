South Africa

Two women, lawyer shot at Booysens court

A shooting has occurred at the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg. (Justice Department via Facebook)

A shooting has taken place at the Booysens magistrate’s court in Johannesburg.

A lawyer and two women were targeted, but the details are not yet known, including their conditions.

Police are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

