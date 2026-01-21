Body of young baby found burnt in bushy area near Durban beach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A passerby made a grim discovery of a young baby who had been burnt to death near Brighton Beach, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to the scene shortly after 2pm with police after a passerby made the gruesome find in the bushes near the braai area.

“Paramedics assessed the infant and found that the young baby had sustained extensive injuries, including burns, and unfortunately had passed away.”

They were unable to confirm whether the baby was a boy or girl.

He said police were investigating.

