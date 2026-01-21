Calls for urgent scholar transport safety reforms after Vanderbijlpark tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Twelve pupils from various schools died in the crash near Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice) and the Greater Gauteng Learner Transport Organisation (GGLTO) have called for urgent reforms to scholar transport safety after the tragic crash in Vanderbijlpark which claimed the lives of 12 pupils.

The children were on their way to school when the minibus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on a busy road. Five other pupils were injured, with two still in intensive care.

“Our hearts are with every family affected. No words can describe such pain, but we owe it to these children and to every child in South Africa to ensure that this does not happen again,” Saice CEO Sekadi Phayane-Shakhane said.

Saice said the crash highlighted long-standing issues in road safety and scholar transport, including road signs, vehicle safety, driver behaviour, traffic management and weak regulatory oversight.

“These are not isolated failures; they are systemic weaknesses that demand urgent and co-ordinated action,” the body said.

From an engineering and transport planning perspective, Saice warned that scholar transport remained vulnerable.

No parent should ever have to fear whether their child will return home safely from school. — GGLTO secretary-general Sibongile Maseko

Many learner transport routes include roads originally designed for freight and high-speed traffic, not for the daily transport of children.

The GGLTO, which represents learner transport operators in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Sedibeng and the West Rand, said it was “heartbroken” by the loss of young lives.

“No parent should ever have to fear whether their child will return home safely from school. This tragedy has shaken our community and underscores the urgent need for stronger safeguards in learner transport,” said GGLTO secretary-general Sibongile Maseko.

GGLTO public relations officer Bongani Ndlovu said based on the available footage, the organisation believed driver behaviour played a significant role.

“Our analysis is that it was wrong for the transporter to overtake at that area,” said Ndlovu, referring to the minibus involved in the crash.

Maseko said while regulations for scholar transport existed, enforcement was inconsistent.

“Too many vehicles operate without proper roadworthiness checks, and some drivers are not adequately vetted or trained,” she said. “Stronger monitoring and consistent enforcement are urgently needed to protect learners.”

Both organisations emphasised that driver behaviour played a critical role in safety.

“Aggressive driving, reckless overtaking, speeding and impatience are not merely traffic offences, they are behaviours that directly endanger those with the least physical protection,” said Saice.

GGLTO said it was working with government to finalise scholar transport policies and ensure that all drivers belonged to recognised associations.

“This is an industry that is not only about money ... it starts with the love of kids,” said Ndlovu.

The two organisations have called for:

stricter enforcement;

mandatory training and licensing specific to scholar transport drivers;

use of technology such as speeding tracking;

greater collaboration between schools, parents and authorities to monitor compliance; and

investment in safer, purpose-built learner transport vehicles.

