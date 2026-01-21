Lesufi confirms expired licence of taxi driver, vows crackdown after Vanderbijlpark crash kills 12 children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi addresses members of the community at the Sedibeng West district in the Vaal where a fatal accident claimed the lives of 12 scholars in Vanderbijlpark.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the taxi driver involved in Monday’s tragic scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark was driving with an expired public driver’s permit.

Twelve pupils were killed when the minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck on their way to school on Monday. Five other learners were injured, with two still in intensive care.

“Our hearts are not only bleeding, it’s becoming harder and harder to hold back our emotions,” said Lesufi during a media briefing on Tuesday. “It’s been a very difficult time for all of us.”

Lesufi said the taxi driver was discharged from hospital and arrested shortly thereafter. According to the premier, police confirmed that his Professional Driving Permit (PDP) had expired in November 2025. He is expected to appear in court soon.

The truck driver, who was not seriously injured, went to hospital on his own and has arranged to give a full statement to police. His assistant was treated and discharged.

All 12 pupils have now been identified. Ten of the bodies have been collected by their families, while two remain at the Sebokeng Forensic Pathology Services mortuary. Lesufi said that the province is also offering support to the families, including home visits, counselling and help with funeral arrangements.

An incident of this magnitude calls for a review of some of our legislation and regulations. We must eliminate this kind of behaviour within the transport sector — Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng premier

Lesufi said the province has already started cracking down on unsafe scholar transport before the crash. Between January 12 and 18, traffic officers issued hundreds of fines and notices to operators in Johannesburg and Tshwane:

in Tshwane 335 handwritten notices were issued to operators whose vehicles were not roadworthy, with fines totalling R511,000;

in Johannesburg 442 notices were issued, amounting to R696,000 in penalties;

electronic enforcement including CCTV and e-toll camera checks flagged 263 infringements in Tshwane and 850 in Johannesburg;

a total of 93 operating permits were discontinued across the province during this period;

16 vehicles were impounded; and

five people were arrested — three for attempting to bribe law enforcement officers.

He stressed that while public scholar transport which uses buses and carries over 260,000 learners daily is regulated, private scholar transport remains difficult to monitor. “Because these are family arrangements with the drivers, it’s extremely difficult for us to have the statistics,” he said.

Lesufi said the tragedy has made it clear that laws and regulations around scholar transport need to be reviewed.

“An incident of this magnitude calls for a review of some of our legislation and regulations. We must eliminate this kind of behaviour within the transport sector.”

TimesLIVE