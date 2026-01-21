South Africa

No critical research disrupted after Tshwane cut off power: Agricultural Research Council

City says council is owed millions

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

The Agricultural Research Council says its operations weren't disrupted when power was cut due to alleged unpaid bills. (Supp)

The Agricultural Research Council says no research activities were disrupted after the City of Tshwane disconnected electricity to the facility over an overdue bill.

On Monday the city said the council owes R1.6m for water and has an outstanding electricity bill running into millions of rand.

The research council’s spokesperson, Joy Peter, said the electricity was reconnected after they engaged the city’s leadership to resolve the matter.

There was no negative impact on research activities, laboratory work or ongoing experimentation, she said.

“All critical research operations continued without disruption. There are no confirmed reports of any samples, data sets, biological materials, or critical equipment being compromised. Any technical issues identified are being assessed in line with standard operational procedures.”

Peter said when they were cut off, backup power systems and contingency measures were in place, ensuring the protection of critical research infrastructure and continuity of essential operations.

TimesLIVE

