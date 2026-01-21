Outrage as scholar transport found overloaded with 22 pupils in seven-seater vehicle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A seven-seater vehicle was found packed with 22 pupils in Polokwane on Wednesday, putting pupils’ lives at risk, the Limpopo transport and community safety department said.

Traffic officers saw the vehicle in the Ladanna Street area during routine law enforcement operations.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after realising he was about to be stopped by the traffic officers.

“The vehicle was extremely overloaded beyond the legal capacity while endangering the lives of the pupils. The driver showed no consideration for the pupils,” the department said.

It warned that overloading is a serious offence and could cause a vehicle to crash.

“Parents, drivers and transport operators must take responsibility for ensuring pupils are transported safely and in compliance with road regulations.”

